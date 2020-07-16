Frontline Fighter Laura Olson is a Phlebotomist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to say thank you to those making a difference in our area during the coronavirus pandemic.

Today’s Frontline Fighter is Laura Olson.

Laura works as a Phlebotomist at Walker Heart Institute.



The person who nominated her said rain or shine, Laura has been running the drive-thru lab outside the clinic since the beginning of this pandemic.

She always has a great attitude and a smile on her face.

Laura, thank you for helping the community during these trying times.