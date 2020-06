FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline Fighters risk their lives protecting our community each and every day amidst the coronavirus pandemic and we want to honor our local fighters with a shoutout.

Tonight we say thanks to nurse Lauren Easley.

Lauren, your Aunt Nicole nominated you to be tonight’s Frontline Fighter.

She wants you know to she couldn’t be any prouder of what your have accomplished.

Thank you for always smiling and continuing to care for those who need it most.