FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are so many people who are putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So each day, we are saying ‘thank you’ to our Frontline Fighters.

Today, we honor Logan Jostad!

Logan is a firefighter and paramedic in Rogers.

The person who nominated him said he is a hero to someone every day.

Logan, thank you for continuously making a difference while fighting on the front lines!