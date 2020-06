ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Each night we honor a local Frontline Fighter who’s doing their part in protecting our community.

Tonight, we say thank you Loretta Smithson!

Loretta is an interventional radiology nurse at Mercy.

The person who nominated her said Loretta is the most caring person in times of distress.

She’s compassionate and helps save lives on a daily basis.

Loretta, thank you!