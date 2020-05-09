Frontline Fighter Mark Fitzhugh works in the Fayetteville VA custodial department

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are so many people who are putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So each day, we are saying ‘thank you’ to our Frontline Fighters.

Today, we honor Mark Fitzhugh!

Mark works at the Fayetteville VA in the custodial department cleaning areas where COVID-19 patients have been. It is a crucial part in the fight against this pandemic.

He was nominated by his daughter, an orthopedic surgeon at Mercy.

Mark, thank you for continuously making a difference while fighting on the front lines!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers