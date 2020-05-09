Frontline Fighter Mark Fitzhugh works in the Fayetteville VA custodial department

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are so many people who are putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So each day, we are saying ‘thank you’ to our Frontline Fighters.

Today, we honor Mark Fitzhugh!

Mark works at the Fayetteville VA in the custodial department cleaning areas where COVID-19 patients have been. It is a crucial part in the fight against this pandemic.

He was nominated by his daughter, an orthopedic surgeon at Mercy.

Mark, thank you for continuously making a difference while fighting on the front lines!