Frontline Fighter Marsha Tyer is a high school English teacher

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Hundreds of people are working very hard to keep our communities safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight, we honor Marsha Tyer.

Marsha is an English teacher at Bentonville West High School.

She was nominated by her son Braden.

Marsha has been spending most of her weekday interacting with her students during social distancing.

Marsha, we know your work has not stopped despite the kids learning from home.

We appreciate all you’re doing to stay in touch with them and get them the education they need.

Marsha, thank you for all your hard work and dedication during these times!