ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Those in the medical industry are facing the coronavirus pandemic head-on.

We want to say thank you to the essential workers making a difference in our community.

Tonight’s Frontline Fighter is Molly Daffron.

The person who nominated her said the care and devotion Molly puts into her job shows in every aspect of her life.

Molly, thank you for everything you do.