Frontline Fighter Richard Booth is a volunteer at Rogers Area Methodist Food Pantry

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline Fighters are risking their lives every day to keep our community safe.

Tonight, we honor Richard Booth.

Richard is the volunteer in charge of operations of the Rogers Area Methodist Food Pantry.

The person who nominated him said, “as soon as COVID-19 restrictions were announced, Richard went to work to modify procedures at the pantry to guarantee continued service to its customers.”

They added that Richard has worked tirelessly during this time to meet the needs of our community.

Richard, thank you!