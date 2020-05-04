Frontline Fighter Richard Moyer works at Neighborhood Market

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are so many people who are putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We really are so thankful for all of our Frontline Fighters.

Today we honor Richard Moyer!

Moyer works at Neighborhood Market.

The person that nominated him said he has not missed a day during this pandemic and continues to make sure everyone has access to the most basic essentials like toilet paper.

Today also happens to be his 80th birthday!

Richard, happy birthday and thank you for everything you do!