FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As thousands of people work tirelessly to protect our community amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to honor the Frontline Fighters in our area.

Tonight, we say thank you to Rose Brown.

Rose has been an ER nurse at the VA in Fayetteville for 15 years.

The person who nominated her said she has been a dedicated caretaker, always showing compassion and professionalism.

Rose, thank you!