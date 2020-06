CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — We want to honor the frontline fighters making a difference in our community, so each night we are saying thanks to a local hero.

Tonight we honor Shayla Carter.

Shayla works at Apple Creek Health and Rehab in Centerton.

The person who nominated her says Shayla is loving and always going above and beyond to make sure her residents are taken care of.

Shayla thank you for continuously helping everyone around you.