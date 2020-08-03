Frontline Fighter: Shyhshin Liou

Many are working on the frontlines of this current health crisis and KNWA wants to thank those making sure our community is kept safe, healthy and fed.

Tonight, we want to thank Shyhshin Liou.

Shyhshin is the owner of Shero, a Bentonville-based small business that specializes in women’s clothing. She has shifted her manufacturing to make copper-infused masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and recently donated 2,000 masks to Bentonville schools to protect teachers and students.

Thank you, Shyhshin, for your hard work protecting our community.

