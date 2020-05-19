Frontline Fighter Stephanie Morrison is a pharmacy technician

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are so many people who are putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So each day, we are saying ‘thank you’ to our Frontline Fighters.

Today, we honor Stephanie Morrison!

Stephanie has been a senior pharmacy technician at Walgreens for 10 years now.

The person who nominated her says she makes sure her family is protected when she comes home, especially her son who is immunocompromised.

Stephanie, thank you for being aware and protecting those around you during this pandemic!

