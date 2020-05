FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are so many people who are putting themselves at risk to serve our community amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

So each day, we are saying ‘thank you’ to our Frontline Fighters.

Today, we honor Steve Sims!

Steve is the Bella Vista Fire Chief and community paramedic.

The person who nominated him said he has worked tirelessly to ensure he and his team keep the city safe.

Steve, thank you for continuously making a difference while fighting on the front lines!