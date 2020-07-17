Frontline Fighter Tammy Stamps works at Mercy ER & Clinic

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frontline fighters go above and beyond for our community each and every day especially now during the coronavirus pandemic.

We want to thank the frontline fighters in our area so tonight we honor Tammy Stamps.

Tammy is a day porter for your cleaning specialist at Mercy ER and clinic in Springdale.

The person who nominated her said Tammy goes in everyday with a smile and a no fear attitude.

She always does her best to give the patients and staff a safe, clean environment.

Tammy, thank you for putting your health on the line to save the others.