Frontline Fighters celebrate National EMS week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Now more than ever people across the country are depending on our Frontline Fighters to provide lifesaving medical care and support in our communities.

This week is the 46th annual National EMS Week.

Starting in 1974, this week gives community members to chance to say thank you and celebrate their local EMS practitioners and the lifesaving work they do.

Central EMS Chief Becky Stewart said it’s a special time for her department.

“This year marks the 40th year for Central EMS in Washington County, Fayetteville, and the towns surrounding. We’re really excited about having been here for 40 years to serve our community and we’re looking forward to another 40 years of service,” she said.

Be sure to say thanks to your local Frontline Fighters. National EMS Week runs through Saturday.