Frontline Fighters Tracy Rieff and Jessica Crook work at Central EMS

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people continue to work on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tonight, we say a very special thank you to Tracy Rieff and Jessica Crook.

Tracy and Jessica are a power team at Central EMS.

You may recognize them. Both Tracy and Jessica were part of our salute the badge segment a few years ago.

The pair helped our former KNWA reporter Channing Barker by taking her to a stroke center in Tulsa from Washington Regional’s emergency room and calming her fears of a scary situation the entire way.

To this day, Tracy and Jessica continue to save lives each and every day.

Again, thank you for everything you do!

