Frontline Fighters Tracy Rieff and Jessica Crook work at Central EMS

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Thousands of people continue to work on the front lines during the coronavirus pandemic.
We want to honor those Frontline Fighters serving our local community.
Tonight, we say a very special thank you to Tracy Rieff and Jessica Crook.
Tracy and Jessica are a power team at Central EMS.
You may recognize them. Both Tracy and Jessica were part of our salute the badge segment a few years ago.
The pair helped our former KNWA reporter Channing Barker by taking her to a stroke center in Tulsa from Washington Regional’s emergency room and calming her fears of a scary situation the entire way.
To this day, Tracy and Jessica continue to save lives each and every day.
Again, thank you for everything you do!