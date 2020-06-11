Frontline Fighters work at the Rogers Community Clinic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA/FOX24 is honoring those working to keep our community safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Today, we thank the Community Clinic Rogers COVID-19 testing team.

Fellow Nurse Practitioner Erin Kwyzla nominated her crew saying they always put patients first above all else and she knows that she can always count on them.

Erin, Charrae, Yesenia, Connie, Sal, Ulises, Shannon, and Joselyn, thank you for putting your health on the line to care for the lives of others.