Frontline healthcare working through the holidays

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Christmas for many means family, present, and quiet time at home. but for Kelly Hill and Lisa Myers, nurses at Mercy Fort Smith, it is just another day on the job.

“I love it I don’t regret a single day becoming a nurse,” says Myers.

Both Kelly Hill and Lisa Myers say it’s an honor to care for those struggling at the hospital, but it doesn’t mean they don’t miss their families.

“I feel privileged to be here. To help comfort our patients and their families. The biggest thing for me is it allows my coworkers to be able to stay home with their families,” says Myers.

But, once COVID-19 numbers are on the rise and someone needs to be at the hospital to man the ship.

“It’s been really sad losing as many patients as we have. We still have quite a few COVID-19 cases. It’s not as many as we had last year around this time, but we still see quite a few and they are very sick,” says Hill.

“It’s been horrific and pure pain, A lot of us have PTSD, especially when I lost the 22-year-old to Covid who had a baby as well,” adds Myers.

The Arkansas Department of Health says the best way you can protect yourself, and help healthcare workers like Hill and Myers is by being vaccinated.