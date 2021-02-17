Frontline worker brings joy to nursing home residents during pandemic

COLCORD, OK (KNWA/ KFTA) — In part with Random Acts of Kindness Day on Wednesday, Feb. 17th, KNWA News and Charmin recognized Rose Roberts for her dedication to nursing home residents while working on the frontline during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Rose serves as the activities director for Quail Ridge Living Center of Colcord, OK., where she has worked for close to 20 years.

“For the residents, a lot of them; this is where they’re going to stay until they go somewhere else, and I just want to make it a little bit brighter for them so they at least have a smile on their face.” said Rose.

She was nominated by two of her coworkers for the Charmin Random Acts of Kindness Giveaway. During a surprise Zoom call, Rose was awarded with a prize pack valued at $280.

There is no other person I know of that deserves to be recognized like Rose. She is in a category of her own. Rose has gone through personal struggles and still maintains an upbeat persona daily. She does more for the residents than any activity director anywhere. Maintaining a warm and loving demeanor while everyone else is stressed out during these tough times. She goes above and beyond her job requirements. She loves the people like family. She’s a blessing to everyone. It’s been difficult for our residents being shut in from Covid. She manages to lift their spirits, keep them busy and entertained. She does what she can for everyone with Love and Kindness.

She has cut hair and curled hair for residents due to no outside people being able to come into our facility. She buys items for residents that do not have a family. She’s truly one of a kind. She is their family, their confidant, and caretaker. She truly wants everyone to have a Great Day. She gives of herself without expecting return. Brenda Fields

Join KNWA and Charmin as we celebrate Rose Roberts for her dedication and hard work.