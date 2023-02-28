FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Frost Fest Outdoor Beer Festival announces on Feb. 28 that it raised $50,000 for local nonprofits during the event on Feb. 4, marking the most successful year for the festival to date.

According to a press release from the festival, the beneficiaries of the donation are Arkansas Brewers Guild, Arkansas Climbers Coalition, Apple Seeds, Ozark Highlands Trail Association and Ozark Off Road Cyclists.

“After a two-year hiatus, we knew we wanted to come back bigger and better than ever,” said Andrew Blann, Marketing Director of Fossil Cove Brewing. “We are very pleased with the money we raised to support area nonprofits that we believe have great impact on Northwest Arkansas. We are excited to continue to create events and spaces that support our community.”

Frost Fest had over 50 breweries, according to the release, while creating a space for vendors, live music, artists and food trucks.

The festival featured music from Nick Shoulders & Okay Crawdad as well as The Phlegms and Vintage Pistol. The next Frost Fest is scheduled for Feb. 3, 2024.