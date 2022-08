FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a domestic dispute call Sunday afternoon where gunshots were exchanged between two people leaving one dead and one injured.

The condition of the injured victim is unknown at this time.

“No arrests have been made at this time, but all involved parties have been accounted for,” police said in a press release.

An investigation is underway. It is believed to be an isolated incident with no immediate threat to the public.