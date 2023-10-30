FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two juveniles were arrested over the weekend in connection to a rash of vehicle breaking and enterings, according to a FSPD release.

Detectives have been able to connect the two juveniles to 15 vehicle breaking and enterings that took place over the weekend across Fort Smith, all of which involved vehicles that were open or unlocked.

The release said that the suspects had stolen a vehicle with the keys still inside and then used the vehicle to commit other crimes.

Police say that in one of the incidents a firearm was taken.

Both minors were arrested on Oct. 29 and face multiple accounts of vehicle theft, breaking and entering into vehicles and criminal mischief.

One of the juveniles also had an outstanding warrant related to a previous vehicle theft.