FSIS issues public health alert for frozen taquitos and chimichangas

Washington, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for certain ready-to-eat beef and chicken taquitos and chimichangas products containing diced green chilies.

The chilies found in these products have been recalled by the producer, Sun Valley Foods, due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard plastic, which could be a choking hazard or harmful to teeth or gums.

FSIS says the public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers are aware that these products, which bear the USDA mark of inspection, should not be consumed.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service has released a list of all products subject to the health alert.

So far there have been no confirmations of adverse reactions from these products. FSIS advises all consumers to contact a health care provider for any possible illness concerns.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” according to The Food and Safety Inspection Service.

Anyone who has purchased these products is urged to throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can contact Willis Hwang, consumer affairs manager at Ajinomoto Foods, at (855) 742-5011.