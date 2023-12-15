FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Officer Robyn Shoptaw was recently honored with the prestigious Dwayne Yarbrough Distinguished Service Award for her exceptional contributions to the community.

Officer Shoptaw was recognized for her pivotal role in establishing the Fort Smith Police Department’s Food Patrol initiative, a program aimed at fostering stronger ties between law enforcement and citizens while addressing food insecurity issues.

Amid the challenges posed by the pandemic in 2020, Officer Shoptaw took a proactive stance, recognizing the surge in food insecurity within the region.

“When COVID was really ramped up and there was a lot of major food giveaways. What we were noticing is not everybody can make it to those food giveaways because of transportation and things of that nature”, said Shoptaw.

The Food Patrol initiative was conceived as a response to these growing concerns. By spearheading efforts to provide free sack lunches to high-crime communities weekly. The Department currently serves 5 local apartment complexes.

“We show up at our apartment complex, set up, have some fun things for kids to do, and when that school bus arrives, we have something to eat for them. We can visit with them and the parents as well,” said Officer Shoptaw.

Since its inception, the initiative has flourished, with Officer Shoptaw revealing that over 16,000 lunches have been distributed within the last three years.

While Officer Shoptaw was instrumental in the program’s establishment, the day-to-day operations of the Food Patrol are now overseen by Officer Bradley Williams.

Officer Williams, reflecting on his initial involvement, vividly recounted his first experience participating in the Food Patrol.

“A kid comes out and starts to count. and so now as I get to have lunch for every day this week, seeing a need and knowing that we fulfill the need, she was loading her backpack up saying, hey, I have enough now. Thank you, guys. I’ve really needed this. So, to see that firsthand, to know that this isn’t just a PR program, this really is helping people, you know,” said Officer Williams.

Officer Williams and Shoptaw tell KNWA/FOX 24, this would not have been possible without the help of local churches and their donations.