FSPD respond to Facebook complaint; Bodycam video released

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department releases this body cam video after someone posts on Facebook about this interaction with officers.

Police were responding to a call at an apartment complex about an armed and dangerous suspect.

That suspect was not at the apartment but three people inside were told to come out and get on the ground.

Fort Smith Police posted on Facebook saying they felt the person’s description of the interaction was not accurate.

The department is reviewing the incident to make sure proper actions were taken.