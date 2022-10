FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department is searching for a 19-year-old Fort Smith man, according to a press release.

Police are searching for Crouch (Courtesy of FSPD)

Shipley Crouch was last seen in the 400 block of North 47th Street around 4 a.m. Oct. 9.

If you have any information that can assist, please call 479-709-5100.