FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: Fort Smith police confirm that the pedestrian, a cyclist identified as 58-year-old Van Stafford, has died.

Reconstruction teams are still on the scene investigating the incident.

Lt. Lee McCabe with Fort Smith police says that the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident stayed on the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

McCabe confirmed that this is not a hit and run situation. Police are not prepared to release the name of the driver at this time.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A vehicle versus pedestrian accident in Fort Smith has left someone with serious injuries, according to police.

A release from the Fort Smith Police Department says that the accident occurred on Jenny Lind and Cavanaugh Road at around 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 4.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital while the FSPD Accident Reconstruction team investigated.