FSPS summer meals program begins today

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tuesday marks the first day of the Fort Smith Public Schools Summer Meals Program.
The Summer Meal Program will provide two free meals, one in the morning from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and another from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..
But the best part is you don’t need to be a Fort Smith student to get a free meal. Breakfast and Lunch will be available to all children up to 18 years of age.
Leigh Christian, children nutrition director for the Fort Smith Public School District says this a yearly program it provides for food-insecure locals and couldn’t be prouder of her district for stepping up to do so.
“It makes me proud and it makes me feel blessed that we work for a district that is willing to step out on a limb and provide a service to the community. One that maybe some people don’t see that there is a need for and provide meals for children that otherwise might not eat,” says Christian.
Chrisitan says they usually provide somewhere between two and four thousand meals a week.
The locations which provide the free meals include the following:
- Ballman Elementary: 2601 South Q Street
- Barling Elementary: 1400 D Street in Barling
- Beard Elementary: 1600 Cavanaugh Road
- Fairview Elementary: 2400 South Dallas Street
- Howard Elementary: 1301 North 8th Street
- Orr Elementary: 3609 Phoenix Avenue
- Pike Elementary: 4111 Park Avenue
- Spradling Elementary: 4949 Spradling Avenue
- Sunnymede Elementary: 4201 North O Street
- Sutton Elementary School: 5001 Kelley Highway
- Tilles Elementary: 815 North 16th Street
- Trusty Elementary: 3300 Harris Avenue