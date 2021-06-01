FSPS summer meals program begins today

FILE – In this Thursday, May 4, 2017 file photo, a third-grader punches in her student identification to pay for a meal at Gonzales Community School in Santa Fe, N.M. The Trump administration is proposing a rollback of nutrition guidelines for federal school meals programs that had been promoted by Michelle Obama as part of her campaign to combat child obesity. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, file)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tuesday marks the first day of the Fort Smith Public Schools Summer Meals Program.

The Summer Meal Program will provide two free meals, one in the morning from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and another from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m..

But the best part is you don’t need to be a Fort Smith student to get a free meal. Breakfast and Lunch will be available to all children up to 18 years of age.

Leigh Christian, children nutrition director for the Fort Smith Public School District says this a yearly program it provides for food-insecure locals and couldn’t be prouder of her district for stepping up to do so.

“It makes me proud and it makes me feel blessed that we work for a district that is willing to step out on a limb and provide a service to the community. One that maybe some people don’t see that there is a need for and provide meals for children that otherwise might not eat,” says Christian.

Chrisitan says they usually provide somewhere between two and four thousand meals a week.

The locations which provide the free meals include the following: