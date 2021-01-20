FSPS to offer up to 400 vaccines for district staff members

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As a part of the Phase 1B vaccination rollout, in partnership with local healthcare providers, Fort Smith Public Schools, is offering up to 400 district staff members including substitutes, hourly and contract employees a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination.

The vaccinations will be Friday, January 22 at Ben Geren Park Tornado Shelter, 7200 Zero Street in Fort Smith.

District staff interested in participating should sign up using an online form sent to their email

address to secure an appointment.

The first 400 registrants will receive an email from FSPS Human Resources or FSPS Communications confirming the time that you should arrive at Ben Geren Tornado Shelter.

Appointments are mandatory prior to entering and there is not a cost to employees associated with receiving the vaccine.

Additional vaccination clinics will be scheduled as vaccinations become available through local

providers.

Staff members who are not able to participate in the January 22 event may wait for future district-organized vaccination clinics to receive their vaccination, or schedule a vaccination appointment through a local provider.

Please do not register for this vaccination clinic if you have had a fever in the last 48 hours or

believe that you may be exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

Staff members, if you have any questions about this information, please contact humanresources@fortsmithschools.org.

You may contact these Phase 1B Participating Providers to make individual appointments:

Mercy Health Fort Smith

Anderson’s Discount Pharmacy

Baptist Health Fort Smith

Health Depot #2

MediSav Pharmacies

Coleman Pharmacy

Laws Drug Store

National Family Pharmacy

Prince Drug Store, Inc.

Health Depot #3