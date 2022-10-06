FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum (RAM) is hosting a Fall Family Day event on October 8.

According to a press release, the event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Entry is free and it is located on the Fall Festival trolley route. A trolley on rotation will take visitors from the festival to the museum.

The event will include craft projects, face painting, food, art and John Bell Jr. live replica painting. Craft projects include the following:

Skull Painting

Yard Sign Pumpkin

Air Dry Clay Fall Leaves, pumpkins, skulls

Owls

Fall Wreaths

John Bell, Jr. Pumpkin Patch coloring pages

More information about the museum is available here.