FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Seven students from Fort Smith Public Schools have been named Semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program.

According to a press release from Fort Smith schools, the following students were all recognized:

Myles Flanders, Southside High School, Daughter of Dudley and Tanya Flanders.

Lucas Jackson, Southside High School, Son of Dr. Audra and George Jackson.

Jackson Miller, Southside High School, Son of Lisa and Howard Miller.

Tu Nguyen, Southside High School, Daughter of Van Bui and Hung Dai.

Zain Rana, Southside High School, Son of Dr. Javed Rana and Sara Bibi.

David Rotaru, Southside High School, Son of Dr. Dumitru and Lidia Rotaru.

A seventh semifinalist is not listed above at that student’s request.

There are approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. The nationwide pool of Semifinalists represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.

Flanders, Jackson, Miller, Nguyen, Rana and Rotaru will have an opportunity to become finalists, continuing in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million.

To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, Semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the Finalist level of the competition. About 95 percent of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing, and approximately half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

Dr. Tony Jones, Director of Secondary Education, said “Congratulations to Myles Flanders, Lucas Jackson, Jackson Miller, Tu Nguyen, Zain Rana, and David Rotaru. I would also like to extend a congratulations to each parent, teacher, and administrator that had an influence in shaping such great students. Becoming a National Merit Semi-Finalist is a huge accomplishment, and I look forward to seeing what great accomplishments these students can have for years to come!”

To become a Finalist, the Semifinalist and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the Semifinalists’ academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received. A Semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by a high school official, and write an essay.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2023 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July.