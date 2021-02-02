FTC says Amazon took away $62 million in tips from drivers

Amazon vans line up at a distribution center to pick up packages for delivery on Amazon Prime Day, July 16, 2019, in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is paying nearly $62 million to settle charges that it took tips from its delivery drivers.

The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that for more than two years, Amazon didn’t pass on tips to drivers, even though it promised shoppers and drivers it would do so.

The FTC said Amazon didn’t stop taking the money until 2019, when the company found out about the FTC’s investigation.

Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The online shopping giant will pay $61.7 million to settle the charges, which the FTC said will go back to drivers.