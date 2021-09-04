Full capacity Razorback football games mean more customers for businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fans filling up Razorback stadium will also help fill local stores with customers.

The Stadium Shoppe sells Razorback appeal and merchandise in Fayetteville. Owner Robert Mann said he is excited for more customers to come during football season.

“Full attendance is going to make a difference for every business in the city of Fayetteville,” Mann said. “It’s a numbers game, the more people we have the more money that they will spend.”

Mann said the store has been preparing for the football season for more than a year.

“We started ordering merchandise probably a year and a half ago for it to arrive in the middle of August,” Mann said.

Stadium Shoppe has already seen record-breaking sales leading up to the first game. Mann said he is looking forward to more football weekends.