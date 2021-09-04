Full capacity Razorback football games mean more customers for businesses

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fans filling up Razorback stadium will also help fill local stores with customers.

The Stadium Shoppe sells Razorback appeal and merchandise in Fayetteville. Owner Robert Mann said he is excited for more customers to come during football season.

“Full attendance is going to make a difference for every business in the city of Fayetteville,” Mann said. “It’s a numbers game, the more people we have the more money that they will spend.”

Mann said the store has been preparing for the football season for more than a year.

“We started ordering merchandise probably a year and a half ago for it to arrive in the middle of August,” Mann said.

Stadium Shoppe has already seen record-breaking sales leading up to the first game. Mann said he is looking forward to more football weekends.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers