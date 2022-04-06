FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas College of Education and Health Professions has 25 full scholarships available to cover tuition, books and fees for certified practicing Arkansas teachers who want to earn a special education resource endorsement and build knowledge related to the implementation of inclusive practices.

According to a press release from the university, scholarships for the Online Special Education Resource Teacher Academy are funded by an Arkansas Department of Education grant. Interested teachers should complete an academy application by the April 15 deadline.

After being admitted, candidates are required to apply to the U of A Graduate School as a non-degree seeking student. All requirements will need to be completed in one year, and academy courses will begin in Summer 2022.

“Arkansas needs more educators with expertise in inclusive practices to promote positive outcomes for learners with diverse support needs,” said Academy Director Renee Speight. “This program creates a pathway for teachers with content knowledge expertise to build or enhance their skills related to teaching and facilitating achievement for students with disabilities.”

Arkansas classroom teachers certified in K-6, 4-8 or 7-12 content areas (ELA, Science, and Math) are eligible to apply for the scholarships, which will include support from faculty with expertise in inclusive practices and innovative distance learning and field experience technologies. The courses in the program of study include content related to collaboration with various stakeholders, assessment techniques, social, emotional and behavioral supports, and instructional practices to promote student skill acquisition.

Candidates will receive support through a summer orientation and synchronous and asynchronous sessions throughout the school year to promote further development of expertise in inclusive practices.

The courses are:

Inclusive Practices for Diverse Populations, Summer

Assessment and Programming for Students with Disabilities, Fall

Family and Professional Partnerships, Fall

ABA and Classroom Management for Teachers, Spring

Teachers can apply the 12 credit hours in this program toward the 36 hours required for an M.Ed. in Special Education degree from the University of Arkansas. For more information, reach out to Academy Director Renee Speight, PhD, BCBA-D, at rspeight@uark.edu, or 479-575-3215.