Funding approved for Bella Vista debris removal

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA) — Funding is approved in Bella Vista for debris removal left by a recent severe storm.

The Aug. 26 storm caused several trees to fall onto power lines, and left many without power for days.

A contract agreement is being drafted. Disposal services are estimated at $350,000, according to Bella Vista Communication Director Cassi Lapp.

“We are going to come by street-by-street and pick up residents’ debris they have placed in the city right away. We’re asking the residents to move their debris, which includes woody debris that includes tree limbs, tree trunks, those kinds of things,” Lapp said.

The city will no longer offer drop-off locations for debris.