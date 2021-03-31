Funding for Bentonville Fire Department training, burn facilities up for vote in special election

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville officials hold a public meeting today to outline improvements the city could see with the passage of a bond extension next month.

Among the projects the city has on tap is a brand new, $3.9 million training and burn facility for the Bentonville Fire Department.

Officials say the facility would improve firefighter safety. Chief Brent Boydston with the fire department said, “It’s definitely important for the citizens of Bentonville because we can keep our people trained up at all times. We can get them in and out. High risk, low frequency type incidents that we can train on to stay on top of.”

According to the City of Bentonville, every other major city in Northwest Arkansas has this type of facility for their fire departments.