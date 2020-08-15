Fundraiser to help women, children in crisis moves online

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 has forced a women and children’s shelter to move its biggest fundraiser online.

Restoration Village helps women and children in crisis and it’s annual fundraiser, “Aim for Advocacy” plays a big part in funding the non-profit.

The auction and fundraiser is now all online.

You can bid on items or donate to a specific cause like birthday gifts for the residents and food for a week.

“We have experienced a bit of a drop with just how we’re able to fundraise right now because everyone is struggling a little bit, so we are really counting on this fundraiser to help us get through the end of this fiscal year,” said Kris Adams, Director of Development at Restoration Village.

The event runs through next week.

You can check out the fundraiser here.