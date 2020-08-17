Fundraising events come together to support ACNW

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two fundraising events coming together to support Arkansas Children’s Northwest have exceeded expectations.

The Color of Hope online matching funds drive raised $750,000 for the Hematology Oncology programs at ACNW.

The drive provides the community with the opportunity to continue to support the programs.

Because of the pandemic, the 2020 Will Golf 4 Kids and the Color of Hope Gala were brought together for one big fundraising event.

The Willard and Pat Walker Charitable Foundation matched gifts up to $100,000 while SC Johnson matched $50,000.

