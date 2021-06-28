Funeral date set for officer Kevin Apple

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A date has been set for the funeral of officer Kevin Apple.

According to Lt. Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police Department, the funeral will be noon Friday, July 2, at Cross Church in Rogers.

A procession will precede the funeral.

Apple, a 23-year veteran of law enforcement who served with the Pea Ridge Police Department for three years, was killed on Saturday at a local gas station after attempting to stop a car that was being pursued by the Rogers Police Department.

