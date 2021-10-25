Funeral for Bella Vista Police Officer set for Friday

The funeral for Bella Vista Police Officer Chris Cummins will be held starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 29 at Cross Church, 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy. The funeral service will be open to the public. | Courtesy: Bella Vista Police Department

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The funeral for Bella Vista Police Officer Chris Cummins will be held starting at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 29 at Cross Church, 2448 S. Pinnacle Hills Pkwy.

Bella Vista Officer Chris Cummins

The funeral service will be open to the public.

Bella Vista Police Department announced on its Facebook page Officer Cummins died Oct. 23 from COVID-19.

“It is with heavy hearts we mourn the passing of one of our own today, and offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Rest in peace, Officer Cummins,” the post said.

The procession prior to the funeral will be for family and law enforcement only.

This procession will begin at 9 a.m. at Bella Vista Funeral Home, 2258 Forest Hills Boulevard, and follow Rogers Road to Lancashire Blvd. to U.S. 71, then to I-49 to the exit at Pinnacle Hills.