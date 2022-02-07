GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sebastian County Sgt. Bill Shibley is laid to rest in Greenwood on February 7.

Sgt. Shibley died January 31 after battling COVID-19. Law enforcement from around the region attended his service including deputies from other sheriff’s offices he worked with.

Sgt. Shibley began his career with the sheriff’s office in June of 1999 as a reserve deputy. Shortly after, he began his full-time career in the Patrol Division where he rose to the rank of sergeant.

“He was a faithful, dependable leader who gave of himself for the betterment of Sebastian County. He was a loving family man who was always willing to share his big heart with all he met. He will be deeply missed, and the department is in mourning,” the department said.