ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The ‘Coast Guard lady’ was celebrated Feb. 7 by her family and some of the highest-ranking coast guard members, including Master Chief Petty Officers of past and present.

Rogers native Lois Bouton died Saturday, Jan. 29 at 102. As a World War II veteran, Bouton paved the way for women in the Coast Guard.

She was also a mom, wife, and aunt.

“She was just a really great relative and of course, we didn’t know at the time she was famous,” said Cheryl Whitford, Bouton’s niece.

“She was always fun to be around and always had stories to tell,” said Nancy Lines, another niece of Bouton’s.

Bouton is most known for being a great pen pal. She wrote more than 100,000 letters up until the moment she passed to members of the coast guard or what she called “her coasties”. Each letter was personalized because she wrote every bit of information she learned from those in her correspondence.

Her letters touched so many lives, she received many other honors including the Coast Guard Distinguished Public Service Award, the “Spirit of Hope” Award presented by the U. S. Department of Defense, and was made an Honorary Commodore in the U. S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. The most prized honor she was given was the rank of “Honorary Master Chief Petty Officer.”

“It’s something we very rarely do,” said U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer, Jason VanderHaden. “We actually don’t really do that much anymore. She was the last person we made an Honorary Master Chief for the coast guard. And Lois earned it.”

Many people describe how warm the letters made them feel and how they longed for patriotism as strong as hers.

Bouton’s legacy will live on through her letters and in museums highlighting the beloved ‘Coast Guard Lady’.