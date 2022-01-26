Funeral planned for Springdale Fire Department battalion chief

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Fire Department will be celebrating the life of retired Batallion Chief Quinn Roberts over the next couple of days.

According to a post made on the department’s Facebook page, Quinn’s visitation will be held at the Benton County Funeral Home in Rogers from 5-8 p.m. on January 26.

Quinn’s fire service funeral will be held at the Robinson Avenue Church of Christ in Springdale at 10 a.m. on January 27. A graveside service will follow at the Sunset Cemetery in Winslow.

Quinn served the Springdale Fire Department for 38 years, according to the post. He retired in 2013.

“The legacy he left here will live on for generations,” the post said. “All who knew Quinn would say that he was a great friend and a well-respected leader.”

