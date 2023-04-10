ST. LOUIS – Visitation and funeral services have been announced for two Missouri soldiers who died last month in a military helicopter crash.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Zachary Esparza, of Jackson, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rusten Smith, of Rolla, were killed on March 29, when the Black Hawk helicopters they were riding in crashed near Fort Campbell during a nighttime training exercise. Esparza was 36; Smith was 32.

Both men served in the United States Army’s 101st Airborne Division.

Seven other soldiers were killed in the crash. Esparza and two others were posthumously promoted to the next rank.