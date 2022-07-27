FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Coroner’s Office partnered with Fayetteville National Cemetery and Bo’s Blessings to hold a military honors service on July 27 for Sgt. Timothy Wells and Spc. Jimmy Mullins.

Both Sgt. Wells and Spc. Mullins had no immediate family. Organizers say this is a way to always remember the sacrifices they made.

“As long as we say their names, they’re always alive. Somebody’s going to go out and talk about this service today and these men we honored, and they won’t be forgotten,” said Jannie Layne with Bo’s Blessings.

“It’s a sad thing to know that a veteran died without his family members around him, and you don’t know the whole story. But, all I know is that it’s our honor and privilege to fill that gap and be the family for them,” said Jim Kribs, ride captain with the Patriot Guard Riders.

Layne says they will do the ceremony again when another unclaimed veteran is identified.