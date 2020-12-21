Future nurses join the frontline

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID cases in Northwest Arkansas are continuing to set record highs but we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

U of A’s commencement for its College of Education and Health Professionals is where Miciah Derenzo was attending.

“It honestly does not feel real coming into this I am just so surprised that we get to walk at all,” says Derenzo.

Derenzo is a nursing major and one of the University’s most recent graduates.

Derenzo says, “I will be moving to Dallas and working at Baylor Scott and white in Dallas and the floor that I am going to be working on is actually a COVID floor right now so I am being thrown right into it.”

Something that has her feeling many different ways.

“It’s terrifying but it is also exciting because we get to have these fresh new nurses come out and relieve the healthcare workers that have been busting their butts,” says Derenzo, “just trying to keep up with everyone and save lives and I know how exhausting and emotionally.”

Nursing graduates like Derenzo have the challenge of a lifetime in front of them, something that State Epidemiologist Dr. Jennifer Dillaha recognizes will not be easy for new professionals.

“They will learn sooner than later that being involved in healthcare takes heart and courage and their commitment will be tested early for a lot of people that will not be tested later in their careers,” says Dillaha.

Derenzo says she fully understands what is ahead of her and does not want to wait to get to the frontline.

Miciah Derenzo says, “I remember when COVID was breaking out in March I wanted to go to NY so badly just to help in any way I could.”

Nurses graduating now and starting work in Arkansas have had their licensing fees waived by the governor and the licensing process itself is being expedited to relieve some of the pressure being felt by the hospitals.