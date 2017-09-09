Future of Bentonville Confederate Statue Discussed at Public Forum

Today a public forum was held to discuss the controversial Confederate statue that stands at the Bentonville Square. Moderators hoped to create a safe environment for both sides to be heard.

Some were quiet.

Others were vocal.

“You have your history and we have our history,” Fayetteville resident Raven Cook said. “But you can have your history without putting down people where they don’t feel like they belong.”

“We stand up for the fallen Confederate veteran soldiers,” Fruitloop said. “We make sure their stories were heard and their history is remembered.”

But every person had their own opinion.

“2017 should not be know as the year that American history was taken down because somebody’s feelings,”

Bella Vista resident Graham Sparrow said. By deleting history you are just going to repeat history.”

“If we took the statue down as well as to offer opportunities for people to understand why they have been taught to see people of color a certain way, then it could potentially change this entire state,” Cook said. “It’s the spaces that you don’t feel like you should be in that ultimately define your destiny.”

“I feel like if I didn’t come I would be a coward,” Bentonville resident Kelly Mulhollan said. “I would like it to be respectively moved to the Pea Ridge Military Park because he fought there. “

Even though a concrete decision was not made, a crucial first step was taken.

“Everyone says they love Northwest Arkansas and that they love Bentonville,” Moderator John Comstock said. “We ought to be able to have this conversation and I believe we had that conversation today.”

Representatives of the event say they want to continue the discussion for months to come.