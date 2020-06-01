Future of stadiums, arenas promises high tech, low capacity

FILE – In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, a fan washes his hands at a new disinfection station in the stadium prior the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and SC Freiburg in Dortmund, Germany. “In large masses, there is no system that can effectively prevent another person from giving germs to a second individual,” said Philip Tierno, a clinical professor of pathology at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is slowly releasing its grip on the sports world.

Fans already are thinking about returning to stadiums and arenas. But what awaits them could be unlike anything they have ever seen.

Empty rows and sections could be the norm for a while. So could temperature screenings and medical checks. Many teams and leagues are exploring new technology that could help with crowd control and promote social distancing.

All of it comes at a cost, both to the venues making the changes and the fans who wonder if their enjoyment of the game will change.