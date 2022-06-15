BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Businesses that are women-led and health-focused are being welcomed to Northwest Arkansas.

FemHealth Founders provided information and tools for women to start their health-focused business at the Collaborative in Bentonville. The panel discussion provided women in attendance with the resources and knowledge they need to launch and scale ideas.

“Less than one percent of the healthcare pipeline is comprised of women-specific innovation, so that’s a huge problem, said Co-Founder Natalie Shew. “Women make up half of our population.”

FemHealth Founders has a target of launching 50 women-centric companies for women’s health-related issues in the heartland by 2026, according to the website.